Elon Musk, owner of Twitter, and Mark Zuckerberg, owner of the Meta umbrella company that includes Facebook and Instagram, have agreed to a fight.

Elon Musk tweeted a challenge to Zuckerberg, saying he would agree to a 'cage match' - usually an MMA fight in the titular metal enclosure - if Zuckerberg would as well.

Zuckerberg took to his own platform to respond, writing "Send Me Location" on his Instagram page. A spokesperson for Meta later stated Zuckerberg's post was not in jest and "left no doubt as to his intentions."

Elon Musk has since responded by tweeting "Vegas Octagon," setting the potential stage for the boat and leading to extensive online speculation as to whether it will indeed take place.

Many forums have begun analyzing both billionaires in terms of their physical prowess, with Musk being the larger of the two in size and weight. Must also claims extensive experience from street fights in his youth.

Zuckerberg, as the younger of the two, is thought to have the edge in terms of stamina, and has recently completed a series of impressive physical feats. These include, among others, winning a gold medal in a jiu-jitsu tournament and completing the demanding "Murph Challenge" workout designed by fallen Navy SEAL Michael Murphy in under 40 minutes.

No time or specific rules have yet been proposed by either contestant.