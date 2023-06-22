To view all the Torah Lessons,Click Here

Parashat Chukat

Presented By: Rav Mordechai Gershon

Written by: Ori Engelman

In Parashat Chukat, in the episode of Mei Meriva, Moshe hits the rock instead of speaking to the rock as God commanded.

Question

Why was Moshe's punishment not entering the Land of Israel?



Answer

Moshe is compared to the sun, while Yehoshua to the moon. Unlike the sun, which blocks the light of the stars, when the moon shines at night, the light of the stars is visible. Similarly, moderated leadership is needed in the Land.

To watch the Torah Lesson,Click Here

To view all the Series Lessons, Click Here

Presented By: Avrum Leeder

Written by: Yaakov Karmon

Questions

1. Why was it necessary to leave Sodom in a permanent state of destruction?

2. What lesson was the Israelites supposed to learn from Sodom's punishment?



Answer

Am Yisrael needs to appreciate that in Eretz Yisrael, we must behave as within a royal palace, God’s palace. The expectations are greater of those that live in the land. God placed us in the Land so we may elevate ourselves and the entire world.

To watch the Series Lesson, Click Here