Over 1,200 members of the haredi community participated Monday evening in a moving event in memory of the IDF soldiers fallen in battle, held at Heichal Shlomo hall in Jerusalem

The evening was dedicated to the memory of the fallen soldiers of the haredi IDF battalions, including those who served in the first haredi to brigade, the Nachal Haredi, and the soldiers of the haredi service tracks that exist today in the IDF.

The Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem, Rabbi Shlomo Moshe Amar, attended the ceremony, and alongside him attended Rabbi David Yosef, member of Mo'etzet Chachmei HaTora, the bereaved families, members and rabbis of the Netzach Yehuda association, head of the recruitment division at the Ministry of Defense, Mr. Udi Dror, head of human resources in the IDF, Brigadier General Amir Vadmani, head of the Haredi Administration Lt. Col. Rabbi Amir Zuzut, representatives of the IDF and the Haredi Administration, haredi soldiers and graduates, rabbis and public figures.

Also present were: government representatives Minister Haim Biton, Minister of Communications Shlomo Karai, Minister of Heritage Amichai Eliyahu, Knesset members Yoni Mashriki, Avraham Bezalel, Erez Malul and former MK Maj. Gen. Uzi Dayan.

Great excitement arose in the audience when singer Moshe Feld, together with an officer from the Netzach Yehuda Battalion who serves as a singer, went on stage to sing the moving "Ani Maamin" to the sound of a vocal choir, while the audience stood singing along with them, greatly moved by the occasion.

The CEO of Netzach Yehuda Association Yossi Levy said: "This is the fifth year of the tradition we founded, an evening where all sectors of the people of Israel, religious and traditional, pure Torah scholars alongside holy soldiers come together to bear the burden of bereavement, to support the abyss of pain without balm of the families so dear to us all. The haredi public is no longer left behind but participates in the memory of the IDF soldiers in a respectful and appropriate manner and in the spirit of the Torah."

The representative of the government, Minister Haim Biton (Shas), made a speech and said: "The human connection that exists in this hall, at this special evening organized by the Netzach Yehuda association, Proves to our sorrow that bereavement is the lot of the entire nation. It is an evening that conveys unity and strength, along with preserving the tradition of Israel. Unity is the key word and the answer to our enemies who wish to consume us."

Mr. Udi Dror, Head of the Division for Recruitment and religious service tracks at the Ministry of Defense: "I wish to bring to you, dear bereaved families, our appreciation. Every day of the year, you carry with you the great pain over the unbearable loss, for lives that were taken and are not with us anymore. Your sons, our dear fallen soldiers who fell in sacrifice and holiness, left a glorious legacy. The Haredi soldiers and commanders continue their journey as God-fearing Jews who believe in the way of the Torah and mitzvot."

