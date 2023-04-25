Only 49% of Israeli citizens are "very proud" to be Israeli, a new poll revealed.

That number is down 7% from last year.

The poll, conducted by Panels Politics for Maariv ahead of Israel's 75th Independence Day, showed that most of those who define themselves as right-wing are "very proud" to be Israeli, compared to just 22% of those who define themselves as left-wing.

However, in total, 81% of respondents said that they are either "pretty proud" or "very proud" to be Israeli.

The poll also showed that 25% of Israelis believe Israel is a good place to live, and another 43% who believe it is a pretty good place to live.

Divided by political views, 36% of right-wing voters think it is "very good" to live in Israel, compared to just 8% of left-wing voters. A full 35% of those who belong to the left-wing camp said that it is "not so good" to live in the Israel of 2023.

At the same time, most Israelis are happy with their lives in Israel - whether very happy (41%) or moderately happy (50%).