A new NBC News poll, which was released on Sunday, finds that most Americans do not want former President Donald Trump to run for the White House in 2024, and a majority does not want President Joe Biden to run for reelection, either.

The poll found that 60 percent of Americans think Trump should not try to retake the Oval Office — including roughly a third of Republicans. 30 percent of those who think he should not run in 2024 cite the criminal charges he faces in New York as a “major” reason.

At the same time, 70 percent of Americans think Biden should not seek a second term — including 51 percent of Democrats. 48 percent of those who said he should not run again cited his age as a “major” reason.

Trump has confirmed his intentions to seek the 2024 Republican nomination, and the poll came days before Biden, who has hinted several times that he will seek another term, is expected to officially launch his campaign.

The poll is in line with other polls indicating low enthusiasm for either Trump or Biden, according to The Hill.

A recent Yahoo News/YouGov poll found a 38 percent plurality of respondents reported they felt “exhaustion” over the idea of a Biden-Trump presidential race rematch.