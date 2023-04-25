Rachel Yaniv, the sister of Hallel and Yagel who were murdered in a terrorist attack in Huwara, spoke on Monday evening at the "Songs in their Memory" event which was held in the Knesset on the occasion of Memorial Day.

"My brothers Hallel and Yagel were murdered, leaving a huge void in our hearts. We have not yet accepted the fact that they are no longer with us. I never planned that on Memorial Day I would be standing as part of the bereaved family, which raises its eyes to heaven, that the names of its loved ones will not be in vain," Rachel said.

She added, "The people of Israel will live a life full of joy. And may we unite as one nation. When we are together - they will not be able to defeat us."

"Despite the price we paid, we continue to love the country, the army and the Land of Israel," she concluded.

