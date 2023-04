Shalom Yaniv and Tzur Yehuda Yaniv, the father and younger brother of Hallel and Yagel Yaniv, the two brothers who were murdered in a terrorist shooting attack in Huwara in February, recited the mourner's kaddish prayer together at the Memorial Day ceremony at the Western Wall this evening (Monday).

Tzur Yehuda recited the mourner's prayer the night before his Bar Mitzvah, which is tomorrow.