Former White House Middle East Envoy Jason Greenblatt, who helped broker the Abraham Accords, is joining the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs as a senior director.

The Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs, one of Israel’s leading institutes for policy, applied diplomacy, and communications in the Middle East, is pleased to announce that Jason Greenblatt, former Trump Administration Special Enjoy to Israel and the Arab world, has been named Senior Director for Arab-Israel diplomacy.

Special Envoy Greenblatt was a senior member of the White House team that brokered the historic Abraham Accords in 2020 that lead to normalization agreements between Israel, the UAE, Bahrain, and Morocco.

JCPA President Dan Diker said: “We are honored to welcome Jason to the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs as a senior member of our team. Jason brings with him a wealth of experience and close relations with Arab states across the region, including some without normalization agreements with Israel.”

Jason joins the JCPA at a watershed moment for our institute and the Middle East in general having just hosted the first Arab-Israel-Africa security conference that brought five Arab policy centers and 25 African institutes to Jerusalem in March 2023."

Greenblatt described that the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs is "not just a think-tank, it’s a “do-tank.'"

"Aside from producing top quality research and strategic policy initiatives, JCPA now serves as a convener and communications hub for policy, diplomacy and communications connecting the Arab world, Africa, Israel and the West," Greenblatt said. "I am proud to join JCPA as senior director for Israel-Arab diplomacy building on the work I was privileged to do while serving as White House Middle East Envoy."

"Greenblatt is recognized by leaders and diplomats in the United States and throughout the Middle East as a diplomat who thoroughly understands today's Middle East, with a passion to demonstrate the possibilities and potential of peace," JCPA explained.

His work has been praised by a variety of leaders and diplomats, the think tank added, including President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Ambassador Nikki Haley, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, UAE Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba, US Ambassador Ron Dermer, and Bahraini Ambassador Abdulla Bin Rashed Al Khalifa.