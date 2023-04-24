A Holocaust memorial garden was unveiled last week at a Jewish cemetery in Bushey, England in tribute to the remains of six unknown Holocaust victims buried there who were murdered at Auschwitz.

The monument at United Synagogue’s Bushey New Cemetery was praised by Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis as “a fitting and poignant tribute to the six victims whose remains were laid to rest there in 2019,” the Jewish Chronicle reported.

The remains of the six Holocaust victims were laid to rest at the cemetery, on the northwest edge of London, in January 2019.

A small coffin containing all the remains was buried with earth from Israel.

It was the first funeral service in Britain for victims of the Holocaust. Around 50 Holocaust survivors were in attendance.

The ashes and bones of the six unknown victims were sent from Auschwitz to the Imperial War Museum in London in 1997. Scientific tests later discovered they were five adults and one child, but nothing else is known about who they were.

Over 1,200 mourners attended last week's service, according to the Chronicle.

“Each individual lost was someone’s relative, someone’s child and someone’s beloved, and as such, it is fitting that their memory is honoured in the place where we go to grieve for those closest to us,” Rabbi Mirvis said at the event.

“My hope is that this memorial will serve as a place for members of our community to reflect and contemplate, offering a sombre reminder of the atrocities committed by the Nazis and their associates, the impact of which remains with us to this day."

The memorial was named the Sam and Sonja Frieman Holocaust Memorial and Garden after the Holocaust survivor and his wife, who helped to fund the design and building of the memorial.