National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (Otzma Yehudit) and Jerusalem Minister Meir Porush (United Torah Judaism) on Sunday night held an extensive work meeting focused on the preparations by police and firefighters ahead of Lag Ba'omer celebrations in Meron.

Participating in the meeting were Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai, the police's Northern District commander, Border Police commander Major-General Amir Cohen, the head of the Traffic Department, a representative of the Fire and Rescue Services, Meron project manager Yossi Deitsch, representatives of Magen David Adom (MDA) and the Justice and Transportation ministries, and other relevant parties.

The police representatives emphasized the positive cooperation with the staff led by Porush and Deitsch, noting that the staff has taken full responsibility for the event and is preparing in the best possible fashion.

Deitsch presented the plan for the event, which will include additional areas of Mount Meron which will now have the capacity for visitors, significantly increasing the number of people who can safely visit.

Ben-Gvir also ensured that alongside the security preparations, an emphasis will be placed on concern for ensuring the welfare of the visitors to Meron, most of whom travel a long distance in order to attend the events.

"Lag Ba'omer is a holiday of great joy," Ben-Gvir said. "Last year, I was there; I saw with my own eyes the suffering people were going through - haredim, religious people, and those who do not wear a kippah (skullcap)... Our policy this year, together with the Police Commissioner and the senior commanders, is to allow those celebrating to celebrate and rejoice with great happiness...obviously, while doing the utmost to protect human lives."