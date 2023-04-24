Rabbi Avraham Yitzhak HaKohen Kook, Israel’s first Ashkenazic Chief Rabbi, was a master of all facets of Torah, from Halakhah to Kabbalah. In addition he was a great visionary. While he didn’t live to witness the establishment of Medinat Yisrael, he wrote that the future State of Israel would become the vehicle to return the Kingdom of God to the world.

Seemingly in contrast, the secular Jewish world at the time viewed the newborn State of Israel as a vehicle to gather oppressed Jews from around the globe and create a refuge for them in Israel.

In effect these two viewpoints are one in the same. In his opus compilation of Jewish Law, the Rambam states that the proof of Mashiach is a verse in the Torah which describes the future ingathering of the exiles: “Then the Lord they God will turn thy captivity and have compassion upon thee, and will return and gather thee from all of the nations amongst whom the Lord thy God has scattered thee… and bring thee into the Land which thy fathers possessed and thou shall possess it” (Devarim, 30: 3-5; Rambam, Laws of Kings and Their Wars, 11:1).

It turns out that the ingathering of the exiles is the reason that the State of Israel was established and its very foundation, both in secular and religious terms, as a refuge for the Jewish People and as the first stage of a developmental process which will culminate in the establishment of the Kingdom of God in the world.

In the light of this understanding, it can be seen that continued Aliyah to Israel is as paramount as matters of defense, economic development, a healthy Judicial system, and Jewish Education. Fortunately, Israel’s Minister of Aliyah and Klita, Mr. Ofir Sofer, realizes the importance of his position. A Zionist idealist and dedicated public servant, he has consulted with many Aliyah activists, analyzed the information, isolated glaring problems and set out to make Aliyah to Israel an easier "adventure" for Jews still residing in the Diaspora. In his short time in office, he has traveled to Europe to meet with the Jewish community and most recently he has visited Canada to meet with Jewish leaders and discuss how Aliyah can be increased to the Jewish State.

So far the good news. Unfortunately, other Ministers of Aliyah in the past have traveled to the Diaspora to meet with Jewish communities and their successes were dismal at best. From many places the numbers immigrating to the Jewish Homeland increased but close to two-thirds of the new arrivals weren’t Jewish. In my humble opinion, the recent visit to Canada will bring an additional 5 Jews. If the Israel Minister of Aliyah journeys on to Boston he may inspire another Jewish family to uproot itself to set off alone on a venture into the unknown. If Israel’s Minister of Aliyah visits the Five Towns in New York a minyan of bold families might be encouraged to sign up. Should he add a week in South Florida to his itinerary and appear at a gala Yom HaAtzmaut celebration another two families might make the decision to sell their comfortable houses and turn their up-and-down Zionism into a reality.

The point is – with the best of intentions and with trips to every major Jewish community in America, maybe 500 more families will make Aliyah and other few hundred singles – but they would have probably come anyway without meeting the Minister of Aliyah. It isn’t the fault of this Minister or that. That’s the bleak situation. So what’s the solution?

A few days after Israel’s Independence Day, on the 10th of Iyar, Theodore Herzl was born. A visionary like Rabbi Kook, Herzl had a mega-dream for the Jewish People – the establishment of a Jewish State. That same vision and Herzl-like conviction is needed now. We have to initiate a NATIONAL ALIYAH PROJECT preparing Israel for the masses of immigrants that will be once again flocking to Zion to escape the new wave of Jew hatred which is growing throughout the world.

Aliyah cities must be built now. The Prime Minister of Israel must declare that Aliyah is being made a Number One Priority, with the budget to match the giant undertaking, in order to make Jews the world over truly feel that the State of Israel wants them and is adopting all measures to make their new lives in Israel a success.

While new immigrants from Morocco and Yemen made do with living in tents, the Jews of America and Europe demand much more. The construction of special “Aliyah Cities” adapted to the needs of Jews from the West, with job opportunities and the necessary social, cultural, and educational facilities geared to each community, must be provided. From the Aliyah cities, olim can spread out throughout the country, but first the Government of Israel must start to build and proclaim with a musketeer call, “All for one and one for all!” Only a vision and spirit of solidarity like this can lift the carriage of Aliyah out of the quicksand of the Diaspora and bring it to Israel. “If we will it, it can be!”

Tzvi Fishman was awarded the Israel Ministry of Education Prize for Jewish Culture and Creativity. Before making Aliyah to Israel in 1984, he was a successful Hollywood screenwriter. He has co-authored 4 books with Rabbi David Samson, based on the teachings of Rabbis A. Y. Kook and T. Y. Kook. His other books include: "The Kuzari For Young Readers" and "Tuvia in the Promised Land". His books are available on Amazon. Recently, he directed the movie, "Stories of Rebbe Nachman."