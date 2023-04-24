Israel's sunny but chilly weather will warm on Israel's Independence Day, forecasters predict.

Monday will be partly cloudy or clear, with a slight drop in temperatures.

During the evening hours, it will be pleasant and slightly chilly in the mountains.

Tuesday, Memorial Day, will be partly cloudy or clear, with an additional drop in temperatures. During the evening hours, it will be pleasant and slightly chilly in the mountains.

Wednesday, Israel's Independence Day, will see the weather warm again. The skies will be partly cloudy or clear, with a slight rise in temperatures.

Thursday will be partly cloudy or clear with an additional rise in temperatures.