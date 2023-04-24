The chairman of the Religious Zionist Party, Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich, will participate in the "million-man demonstration" in support of the judicial reform that will be held this week in Jerusalem, together with all the members of the Religious Zionist faction.

Minister Smotrich and the chairman of the Knesset Constitution Committee, MK Simcha Rothman, who is leading the legislation of the judicial reform, will speak at the rally on behalf of their party.

Minister Smotrich's announcement follows Justice Minister Yariv Levin's announcement from Saturday night that he is expected to participate in the million-man demonstration.

Minister Levin wrote, "On Thursday at 7:00 p.m. we will all go to Jerusalem to stand between the Knesset building and the Supreme Court building, and say with an unprecedented intensity: The people demand judicial reform. Our voice is equal and the mandate received by the right-wing government must be realized. I will be there, and I call on each and every one of you not to stay at home. Come out. Demonstrate. Influence. Change."

The participants of the demonstration on Thursday will demand that the judicial reform be passed already in the upcoming summer session of the Knesset.