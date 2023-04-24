National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir told Kan 11 News on Sunday evening that he has no intention of canceling his arrival at the Memorial Day ceremony at the military cemetery in Be'er Sheva, despite the protest of the bereaved families.

"Plain and simple - I will come to the Memorial Day ceremony in Be'er Sheva," said Ben Gvir. "Those who send soldiers to battle in the limited forums must also attend the Memorial Day ceremony."

Ayala Ben Gvir, wife of the minister, told Israel National News earlier that "just as there are families who do not want Itamar to come, there are many families who asked for him to come, because he is the symbol of the Israeli government who came to pay respects to the fallen and the murdered. You cannot give up this honor in the name of the state."

She also responded to the claims that one of the reasons why it is inappropriate for her husband to participate in the ceremonies is that he did not serve in the IDF.

"This is a claim that is not only ridiculous, but also impudent. Itamar wanted to enlist in the army.Even though his mother sent letters to the Chief of Staff that they should draft him because he wanted to, and even though he went on hunger strike outside the recruiting office so that he would be drafted. They did not agree to draft him because of his political views. Even today they are trying to use this to delegitimize him."

Earlier on Sunday, Construction and Housing Minister Yitzhak Goldknopf from the United Torah Judaism party announced that he would not participate in the Memorial Day ceremony at the Kiryat Gat military cemetery.

Deputy Culture and Sports Minister Yaakov Tesler (UTJ) also announced that he would not be attending the ceremony in Be'er Tuvia.

In addition to the two UTJ ministers, Minister of Public Diplomacy Galit Distel Atbaryan of the Likud announced on Sunday that she, too, will respect the bereaved families' requests for her not to attend a memorial ceremony in Ness Ziona.

Minister May Golan (Likud) also announced that she would not take part in the Memorial Day ceremony in Rishon LeZion following criticism by bereaved families of the fact that she did not serve in the IDF.