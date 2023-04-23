During the state opening ceremony for Israel's Independence Day, 12 ceremonial torches are lit by individuals representing the different sections of Israeli society. This year, lighting the torch representing diaspora Jewry is Canadian-Israeli businessman and philanthropist Sylvan Adams.

Adams, who immigrated to Israel in 2015, spoke to the press about his feelings leading up to the ceremony. "It's the greatest honor that I've ever received in my life, and I'm extremely proud and very appreciative to be selected to carry the torch and also to carry the torch in the name of the diaspora. As an immigrant here in just a few years to reach this level of recognition, I'm very moved."

Adams feels that it was a good decision to choose him to represent the diaspora since he is a new immigrant and he can speak to the Jews of the diaspora and tell them that "Israel is not just for Israelis, it belongs to all of us, all Jews, and this is their home too, and we appreciate their support."