The older brother of comedic actor Sacha baron Cohen has been kicked out of the British Labour Party for being part of the Trotskyist Socialist Party, which the party has banned.

Amnon Baron Cohen told the UK Jewish News that Labour expelled him for being involved with the far-left Marxist group that was previously called “Militant.”

Baron Cohen, who is a computer scientist, was spotted seling copies of the Trotskyist Socialist Party newspaper at London’s Parliament Square during an anti-Netanyahu demonstration there on Monday, the news outlet reported.

The paper called for “workers organizations like the Histadrut and other trade unions [to] bring down the capitalist government of ultra-nationalist settler zealots.”

According to the Jewish News, Amnon is a regular writer for the far-left newspaper on Israel and the Palestinian Arabs.

Baron Cohen confirmed that he had been a member of the Hornsey and Wood Green constituency Labour Party until being expelled for “membership of a proscribed organization.” He also confirmed in the report that he is the brother of the famous actor.

Sacha Baron Cohen, known for his many popular movies and characters, including Kazakhstani journalist Borat Sagdiyev, has two older brothers, Amnon and Erran, a musician with whom he has worked in the past.