Greek media reported Tuesday that a terrorist plot targeting a Jewish restaurant in downtown Athens was foiled.

According to the reports, the police in Athens arrested two Iranian terrorists of Pakistani origin on suspicion of planning to attack a number of targets related to Israel and the Jewish community in the Greek capital.

The authorities in Greece claimed that the two were caught shortly before they intended to carry out an attack on a Jewish restaurant operating in the center of Athens and that they were identified after they had observed the restaurant for several days. This aroused suspicion from the authorities.

Another target of the terrorists, beyond the Jewish restaurant, was the main synagogue of the Jewish community in Athens - but the synagogue is relatively inactive during the middle of the week, operating primarily on Shabbat and Jewish holidays.

This is not the first time Iran has allegedly employed Pakistani terrorists to attack Israeli targets in Europe. In November 2022, the country of Georgia announced that it had foiled an Iranian plot to assassinate Israeli-Georgian businessman Itsik Moshe.

The plot, which involved Pakistanis affiliated with Al-Qaeda, came to light after Georgian security forces noticed a member of the Pakistani agents acting suspiciously.