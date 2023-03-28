Speaking on Galei Tzahal (Army Radio), the US ambassador to Israel, Tom Nides, expressed his relief that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called for a pause in his government's judicial reform program.

"I slept well last night," Nides said. "I congratulate the Prime Minister on the announcement. As President Biden has said several times, we are in favor of compromise and dialogue."

The ambassador also clarified that the Prime Minister will be invited to the White House in the near future. "He will obviously come and I'm sure it will be relatively soon, I guess after Passover. There is no question whether he will come and meet Biden. They have been friends for 40 years."

President Biden had previously expressed his concern over events in Israel surrounding the judicial reform legislation, stating in an interview with the New York Times that, "Building consensus for fundamental changes is really important to ensure that the people buy into them so they can be sustained."

"The genius of American democracy and Israeli democracy is that they are both built on strong institutions, on checks and balances, on an independent judiciary," he added.

Meanwhile, the White House on Monday welcomed Prime Minister Netanyahu’s announcement that the legislation of the judicial reform will be paused for the time being.

"We welcome this announcement as an opportunity to create additional time and space for compromise," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. "A compromise is precisely what we have been calling for."

"Democratic societies are strengthened by checks and balances and fundamental changes to a democratic system should be pursued with the broadest possible base of popular support," she added.