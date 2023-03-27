The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, the Anti-Defamation League, the American Jewish Committee, and the Jewish Federations of North America on Monday welcomed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s announcement that the legislation of the judicial reform will be suspended for the time being.

“We welcome the Israeli government’s suspension of legislative consideration of judicial reform measures,” the groups said in a statement.

“The last three months have been painful to watch and yet a textbook case of democracy in action. We respect the political leaders, business executives, community activists, cultural figures, and ordinary Israelis who took to the streets, exercising their love of country, and their passion for democracy,” they added.

“As a next step, we encourage all Knesset factions, coalition and opposition alike, to use this time to build a consensus that includes the broad support of Israeli civil society.”

“The Conference of Presidents, the Anti-Defamation League, the American Jewish Committee, and the Jewish Federations of North America will continue to confer with Israel’s governmental and civic leaders on issues of mutual concern,” concluded the statement.

In his address to the nation earlier on Monday, Netanyahu said that the judicial reform will not be advanced in the current Knesset session.

"For three months, I have called for dialogue. I also said that I would leave no stone unturned in order to reach a solution. Because I remember, we remember, that we are not facing enemies: we are facing our brothers. I say here and now: we must not have a civil war," he said.

"We are now on a path towards a very dangerous collision in Israeli society, which jeopardizes the basic unity between us, and such a crisis obligates all of us to act responsibly," continued Netanyahu.

"Out of national responsibility, out of a desire to prevent a rift in the nation, I have decided to postpone the second third reading of the law in this session of the Knesset in order to give time to try to reach a wide agreement on the legislation in the next session of the Knesset. This way, we will bring about a reform that will restore the balance which has been lost, while maintaining and even strengthening human and individual rights," he declared.

The Prime Minister said that a majority of his allies in the coalition support the move to freeze the legislation changing the composition of the judicial selection committee. The Otzma Yehudit party had earlier announced that Netanyahu and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir had reached an agreement on the freezing of the legislation.

Netanyahu had reportedly planned to give a public address on Monday morning announcing the freezing of the judicial reform legislation following the dismissal of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and the mass demonstrations which subsequently broke out across the country Sunday night.

He decided to hold off on making a public statement after the Religious Zionist Party issued a statement demanding the immediate passage of legislation altering the Judicial Selection Committee.