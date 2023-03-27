National Unity party chairman MK Benny Gantz welcomed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's announcement Monday night that the judicial reform bills would be frozen until the Knesset's summer session.

Gantz said: '' I stood here a few weeks ago and said we could have a civil war and that Netanyahu would be responsible. I welcome his decision to stop. Better late than never. '

Gantz called on Prime Minister Netanyahu to restore Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in his position after he was fired yesterday, "He has a responsibility for state security, and he exercised it in the only way possible. It's the same for the chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, Yuli Edelstein. I urge Netanyahu to leave him in his critical role."

Addressing the supporters of the judicial reforms, Gantz said: “You’re my brothers. I intend to act as a leader who sees everyone. We didn’t have to reach this moment. I oppose this government and will continue, but on national security will support every correct move with a whole heart. I don’t want to defeat you. I want us to live together.”

Gantz said that he is ready to hold talks on the judicial reforms at the President's residence now that the legislation has been frozen, but he has red lines in the negotiations. "We will work to strengthen democracy, improve governance, and maintain the independence of the judiciary. We will not compromise on the principles of democracy, on civil service, and on a comprehensive legislative law - we will leave no stone unturned to succeed. We just started to see the bad alternative to governence - we don't have the mandate to fail. ''