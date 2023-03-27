Tell me, you Leftists -
Have you gone crazy
Fallen on your head?
You lost the election
The right won
You haven't read a single line of ongoing judicial reform
We hear you harping in the media:
"I am unique
I am the elite
I am the establishment
I am rational thought
I am the universal identity
I am the academy
I founded this country
I created universities
I built the supreme court
I invented startups
I am the media
I am progress
I am modernity
I am upper class
I am the West
I am emancipation
I am a democrat
We brought you back here, you were beggars
We welcomed you with open arms
You were given Dimona, Netivot, Kiriat Shmone, Kiriat Gat and Ashdod…stay there."
On all tv channels and social networks you say
"I'm not arrogant,
I'm not cheeky,
I am not violent
I am for justice,
I am wisdom
I am for freedom, equality and fraternity
I am the economic force
The university faculty
I am the general command of the army,
Of the police and the judges
I have all the privileges, all the controls and powers
And no one, no group or government can change that
We know what's good for our country, you don't.
You Rightist people
You are illiterate, primitive,
Lazy people, Incompetents,
You are baboons
You are Likud, haredim, datiim, settlers…
You are fascists
But we, yes we are for democracy
The real one, the only one authorized by an invisible and omnipresent opinion police.
We are the Gospel this ideological fury of the future world
We are faculties of economics, journalists, essayists, politicians.
We are the main commandments of these new tablets of the law and, through the relay of the great mass media which repeat them tirelessly.
We are for the balance of power, for the supreme court, for the hard currency, the stabilizing factor; deregulation; privatization; liberalization and economic prosperity.
We are the culture of lights
The beacon of civilizations
We are logic, truth and the ideal diet
We are the center of the universe"
Leftists, demonstrators, you've gone completely crazy
Get out of Egypt
Refua Shelema