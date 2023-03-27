Tell me, you Leftists -

Have you gone crazy

Fallen on your head?

You lost the election

The right won

You haven't read a single line of ongoing judicial reform

We hear you harping in the media:

"I am unique

I am the elite

I am the establishment

I am rational thought

I am the universal identity

I am the academy

I founded this country

I created universities

I built the supreme court

I invented startups

I am the media

I am progress

I am modernity

I am upper class

I am the West

I am emancipation

I am a democrat

We brought you back here, you were beggars

We welcomed you with open arms

You were given Dimona, Netivot, Kiriat Shmone, Kiriat Gat and Ashdod…stay there."

On all tv channels and social networks you say

"I'm not arrogant,

I'm not cheeky,

I am not violent

I am for justice,

I am wisdom

I am for freedom, equality and fraternity

I am the economic force

The university faculty

I am the general command of the army,

Of the police and the judges

I have all the privileges, all the controls and powers

And no one, no group or government can change that

We know what's good for our country, you don't.

You Rightist people

You are illiterate, primitive,

Lazy people, Incompetents,

You are baboons

You are Likud, haredim, datiim, settlers…

You are fascists

But we, yes we are for democracy

The real one, the only one authorized by an invisible and omnipresent opinion police.

We are the Gospel this ideological fury of the future world

We are faculties of economics, journalists, essayists, politicians.

We are the main commandments of these new tablets of the law and, through the relay of the great mass media which repeat them tirelessly.

We are for the balance of power, for the supreme court, for the hard currency, the stabilizing factor; deregulation; privatization; liberalization and economic prosperity.

We are the culture of lights

The beacon of civilizations

We are logic, truth and the ideal diet

We are the center of the universe"

Leftists, demonstrators, you've gone completely crazy

Get out of Egypt

Refua Shelema