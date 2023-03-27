Dozens of hospital doctors from all parts of the country (but primarily in Ichilov Hospital) have announced that they will not be turning up to work on Monday and will reporting in sick, in light of the government's judicial reform package.

The doctors in question have joined a WhatsApp group called, "Democracy is feeling sick 27/3/23" and have announced that they are joining the strikers.

Professor Tziyon Hagai, head of the Union of Physicians, has announced that he will be convening an emergency meeting in order to decide on future steps to be taken in light of the situation.

The 'Mirsham' protest organization of doctors has called on all protesters in the country's hospitals and in the community not to report to work.

The Histadrut is also expected to announce a shut-down of the economy in the wake of the prime minister's decision to dismiss Defense Minister Yoav Gallant from his position. Histadrut head Arnon Bar-David announced that, "I was stunned to hear that Prime Minister Netanyahu has dismissed the Defense Minister."

He added that he would shortly be holding a special press conference attended by industry and business leaders as well as union bosses, at which he will be delivering a "dramatic announcement." According to Union officials, Gallant's dismissal made Bar-David "snap," and the likely result is that a general strike will be called within the next few days.