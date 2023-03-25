Defense Minister Yoav Gallant delivered a special address Saturday night on the controversy surrounding the government's planned judicial reforms and the effects this controversy is having on the IDF, during which he called for the legislative process on the reforms to be halted to allow for negotiations.

"The mission of my life is the security of Israel. Throughout my adult life, I have dealt with it day and night, in the mission of the State of Israel in the uniform of the IDF. I have risked my life dozens of times and even now, for the sake of the State of Israel, I am ready to risk and pay a price," Gallant said. "In the last few weeks, something dramatic has happened. I met the commanders and soldiers in preparation for operations, for patrols, in the training areas and briefing rooms. I heard the voices coming from the field and I'm worried."

"We need a change in the legal system, but such changes are made through negotiation and discourse. A victory for one of the parties will be a loss of the State of Israel. We must lead a participatory and unifying process.

"For the sake of Israel's security, the legislative process should be stopped, and negotiations should be held," he said.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid said in response to Gallant's speech: "Defense Minister Galant tonight is taking a brave and vital step for the security of the State of Israel. This coup d'état seriously harms national security and it is his role and responsibility to stop the dangerous deterioration."

This is the moment of truth. I call on the government - stop everything, do not pass the change in the Judicial Selection Committee and the Deri law this week, and come and hold talks at the President's Sesidence. Tonight I salute the hundreds of thousands of defenders of the land, the Israeli patriots who took to the streets to fight for Israeli democracy."