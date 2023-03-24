Dozens of activists demonstrated on Friday outside the home of Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman in Rehovot, where a confrontation developed between the protesters and Silman’s neighbors.

One of the neighbors was filmed as he pulled out pepper spray and sprayed it in the direction of the protesters.

In another video, one of the neighbors is seen coming out of his home holding a pan in his hand, while another neighbor hit one of the demonstrators with a flag.

The police detained for questioning three residents of Rehovot on suspicion of involvement in the acts.

