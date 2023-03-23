Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to delay his scheduled flight to London from this evening (Thursday) until 4 am tomorrow morning.

The Prime Minister's Office stated that Netanyahu delayed his flight in order to participate in votes on legislation in the Knesset today, and not due to the widespread protests against the government's planned judicial reforms which have been held across the country today.

Netanyahu is scheduled to meet with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary Suella Braverman, with whom he will discuss efforts to combat the Iranian nuclear threat and strengthening cooperation between Britain and Israel in the field of counterterrorism, as well as international issues such as the war in Ukraine.

Hundreds of Hebrew notices were posted in London this week ahead of Netanyahu's visit calling on Israeli expats living in the British capital to turn out to protest the Israeli judicial reforms during the visit. Hundreds of Israeli citizens are expected to join the protests in London.

Netanyahu is scheduled to return to Israel on Sunday morning.