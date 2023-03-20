The Jordanian government condemned the speech by Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich in Paris in which Smotrich stated that there is no such thing as a 'Palestinian people' and presented a map of 'greater Israel' which included all of modern-day Israel and the State of Jordan.

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry called Smotrich's speech “reckless incitement and a violation of international norms and the Jordanian Peace Treaty.”

The statement condemned “the racist and extremist inciting statements made by the extremist Israeli minister against the brotherly Palestinian people, their right to exist, and their historical rights in their independent and sovereign state on the Palestinian national soil.”

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson demanded that the Israeli government condemn Smotrich's speech and vowed that the Jordanian government would "take all necessary political and legal measures to address such extremist, hateful actions and statements."

Smotrich spoke at an event held in Paris last night (Sunday) in memory of Likud activist Jacques Kupfer, who died of cancer two years ago, during which he stated that "the Palestinian people are an invention that is less than 100 years old."

"My grandfather, who was the 13th generation in Jerusalem, is the real Palestinian. My grandmother, who was born in Metula more than 100 years ago to a family of pioneers, is Palestinian," Smotrich said.

He noted the rules of international law and said that "the rules have five characteristics that define a nation - history, culture, language, currency and historical leadership. Who was the first Palestinian king? What language do the Palestinians have? Has there ever been a Palestinian currency? Is there a Palestinian history or culture? There isn’t any."