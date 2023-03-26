"Not a day goes by in Stockholm without a shooting or an explosion. In one part of the city, residents of housing developments have been advised on what to do if their building is the target of a bomb. For too many Swedes, it's the new normal."

So Paulina Neuding, the bravest and most honest Swedish journalist, writes in the Spectator. Neuding's essay needs to be read to understand how a European country that functioned, orderly and peacefully until ten years ago, was destroyed by unmanageable migratory flows. The Conservative government is now trying to plug a situation out of control. Maria Malmer Stenergard, minister for migration policies, announced in Parliament the end of reunifications, new funds for the border police, armored borders and intensified expulsions of illegal immigrants. Over 100,000 people live in hiding on the outskirts of major cities.

A Swede named Milad Salari, born in Iran, and who arrived in Sweden with his parents when he was three years old, several days ago in Gothenburg stabbed a Dutch girl in the throat who was visiting her grandparents. Eventually it transpired that - surprise! - Salari shouted "Allahu Akhbar".

In Uppsala, a picturesque university city, 80 per cent of the girls do not feel safe. According to the National Security Report, four out of ten Swedish women are afraid to walk down the street. According to a 2018 study by Expressen, 40 of 43 men convicted of rape in Sweden were born abroad or had parents born outside Sweden. Clearly Sweden's reputation as a women's nirvana is woefully outdated. But it's not just women who are in danger. There have been attacks on churches and synagogues.

In an Instagram post, celebrated Swedish artist Jason Diakité, stage name “Timbuktu”, posted a message to "all blacks and browns in Sweden", stating that "demography is on our side. We are at 25 per hundred in the country with roots outside Europe. Here we are".

A study by the Dutch think tank Gefira analyzes population change in Sweden over the next few decades. In 2066 a total repopulation with non-Swedish communities will have taken place.

Illegal weapons enter Sweden through the Oresund bridge, which connects the country to Denmark and which from a symbol of "united Europe" becomes the emblem of trafficking in arms, drugs and human beings.

Two million immigrants (20 percent of the entire population) live in Sweden and come from the most troubled parts of Asia and Africa. And the country has failed to integrate them. Twenty years ago, gun crime was non-existent in Sweden. Today, the gruesome murders we see in noir TV series are no longer imaginary. The Scandinavian cradle of liberalism is, together with Croatia, the nation with the easiest trigger finger in Europe.

During the late 1960s and early 1970s, when Swedish industry was booming, there was a need for workers in Stockholm and other major cities such as Uppsala and Lund. The solution was the "Million Program". Hailed as the most ambitious housing program the world has ever seen, Sweden has seen one million new homes built in the suburbs. The Social Democrats said these new neighborhoods would help create "good democratic citizens". But Swedish families would move away as soon as possible, replaced by migrant families. And today they are "off limits zones".

Earlier this year in the Farsta district of south Stockholm, police ordered residents to stay in their homes after an explosive device was detonated in the stairwell of a residential building in the early morning hours .

Multiculturalism as a war zone.

Meanwhile, a new research project examines the infiltration of Swedish society by the Muslim Brotherhood. Written by Egyptian-born researcher Sameh Egyptson of Lund University, this 744-page doctoral thesis provides evidence that the Islamic League of Sweden is a front group for the Muslim Brotherhood working covertly to further Islamist goals. In the report, Egyptson refers to the "1995 European strategy" promulgated by Muslim Brotherhood leaders on the long-term Islamization of Swedish society through demographic and cultural changes.

Malmö imam Basem Mahmoud said it was only a matter of time before they took control of the country: “Sweden is ours. It's ours, whether the Swedes like it or not. In ten or fifteen years it will be ours”.

Arrivals en masse, society disintegrating into chaos, creeping conquest. Everything seems to be going according to plan.

Europe is suffering from the new Stockholm syndrome. It’ll end up like the boiled frog.

Giulio Meotti is an Italian journalist with Il Foglio and writes a twice-weekly column for Arutz Sheva. He is the author, in English, of the book "A New Shoah", that researched the personal stories of Israel's terror victims, published by Encounter and of "J'Accuse: the Vatican Against Israel" published by Mantua Books, in addition to books in Italian. His writing has appeared in publications, such as the Wall Street Journal, Gatestone, Frontpage and Commentary.