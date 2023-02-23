Three children were injured in a stone-throwing attack near the Tapuah Junction in Samaria Thursday afternoon.

The children, siblings ages six, five and two, were being driven by their mother when a group of Arabs threw stones at their car. The mother continued driving past the attackers and brought her children to be treated by Magen David Adom personnel. The children all suffered light injuries.

The mother said that she was taking her children to shop for the Purim holiday when they were attacked.

Samaria Regional Council chairman Yossi Dagan said in response to the attack: "This incident joins the many other incidents that prove that the stone throwing is not a harmless prank, but terrorism for all intents and purposes. Nevertheless, ironically, only a month ago, the IDF instructed its generals to be careful not to open fire on stone throwers. In 2021, 5,500 stone throwing incidents were recorded in Judea and Samaria, but most of the terrorists who throw stones receive plea deals and a maximum of two years in prison. This situation must end."

"We could lose a five-year-old girl today, or be forced to pray for her recovery. The government must instruct the military to toughen its attitude towards stone throwers, otherwise,, a murder is only a matter of time," concluded Dagan.