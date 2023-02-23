This week marks Rosh Chodesh, the beginning of the new Hebrew month of Adar, whose apex is the holiday of Purim.

This is a time of year especially associated with joy – but what is the secret of Adar joy, and how can we tap into it all year long?

Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman explore the unique spiritual dimensions of the month of Adar and its confluence with the Torah portion of Terumah, featuring the fascinating concept of the Ark of the Covenant.

As the Book of Exodus shifts its focus to building a home for the Divine Presence in this elusive world of illusion, we ask: if G-d is indeed playing "Hide and Seek" with us, where and how can He be "seen?"