Former Labour MP Chris Williamson, an ally of Jeremy Corbyn who was suspended from the party over downplaying antisemitism scandals, had his security pass revoked on Wednesday due to his ties to Iran’s Press TV.

Williamson, who represented the Derby North constituency from 2017 to 2019, had his parliamentary security access taken away indefinitely after concerns were raised due to his hosting of a show on the Iranian state broadcaster, the Mail Online reported.

Williamson was one of 300 ex-members of parliament to hold on to passes that enable them to have parliamentary access.

The 66-year old former politician, a close ally of former Labour leader Corbyn, was suspended from the party in February 2019 after he claimed the party had been "too apologetic" over a flood of antisemitism allegations against it, AFP reported.

The move followed video footage that emerged of Williamson telling a meeting of the left-wing Momentum activist group, "We have backed off far too much, we have given too much ground, we have been too apologetic."

Labour had already branded Williamson's actions "completely unacceptable" after he booked a room in parliament for the screening of a film about an activist suspended over antisemitism complaints.

Williamson current hosts a show on Press TV, the Iranian state channel whose UK broadcasting license was rescinded in 2012. His co-host is former Bristol University professor David Miller, who was fired in 2021 after facing multiple accusations of antisemitism.

Williamson has been hosting the “Palestine Declassified” program since early last year, according to the Jewish Chronicle.

Earlier in 2023, the Community Security Trust (CST) told the news outlet: "Palestine Declassified is a litany of antisemitic conspiracy theories and stereotypes that has attacked Jewish schools, youth movements, interfaith groups, charities, academics and now even Jewish comedians... It is absurd, but also harmful, and brings shame on anyone associated with it."

The CST added that after an episode aired in 2021 claiming that British children were “indoctrinated,” Jewish schools had to come to them for help with security.