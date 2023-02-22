Today, someone sent me an article about Iran’s plans to target Jewish leaders around the world if Israel dares attack Iran.The person who sent it my way is now worried. “What can we do?”

Yesterday, another person kept asking me: “What should we do, what can we do?”

“To stop Iran from “mapping” Jewish leaders everywhere or to educate all those, especially in the West, who might be pleased that Iran might do this?”

Merely rhetorical questions. (See Netanyahu's take on this here.)

And so, rather recently, and rather suddenly, at least these two Jews were concerned with the lethal lies, the propaganda, that has now succeeded in turning what seems to be the entire world against the Jews and against Jewish Israel—aka, allegedly, the “Nazi, apartheid” state, the Jew of the world.

They are waking up—but do not know what to do. At least they understand that such hatred has always led to the humiliation and segregation of individual Jews, especially students and professors; to physical attacks against visible Jews globally; to the desecration and bombing of Jewish synagogues, cemeteries, schools, and centers; and, eventually, to all-out Jihad-style pogroms against Israeli civilians which consist of stabbing, car-ramming, shooting, exploding rockets, fire-kites, bombing, etc.

I don’t want to demoralize those new to the fight, but I also won’t lie.

I, and a handful of precious others, have been trying to warn Jewish and Israeli civilians, academics, human rights activists, friends, the heads of Jewish organization, UN personnel, European NGOS, anti-Islamist Muslims, about what Jew hatred is and what it does. For this, I (and others) have been dis-invited, denounced, defamed—or never even invited. Still, we all kept trying.

And now, in my not-so-humble opinion, it is too late. The Jews and Israel have lost—game over—The Big Lies have triumphed. We are fully encircled by hatred, the kind of hatred that always has, in the past, led to indescribable violence, exile, murder, and even genocide. Although I’ve been calling for an Iron Dome against the Big Lies since 2012, as yet none exists.

The same Jewish-American organizations that failed us in terms of the truth, are only now trying to say what I and some marginalized others, said in the early 1970s, 1980s, the 1990s, and more intensely all through the 21st century. They are fighting each other for the funding dollar. And for their pensions.

May God bless the IDF. But it cannot fight the propaganda.

When people ask for my advice, I’ve come to ask: “Can you hack? Can you remove the toxic hatred from the thousands of websites where it lives? Again and again? And replace it with the truth, again and again?”

This is the answer that I invariably get: “But hacking is illegal!

So was Auschwitz. And yet there it stood, smoking souls into ashes around the clock. So are all the terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians—and the Islamist Jihad attacks against civilians everywhere.

Prof. Phyllis Chesler is an Emerita Professor of Psychology and the author of 20 books, including “Women and Madness” (1972), “With Child: A Diary of Motherhood, (1979) and” “The New Anti-Semitism” (2003, 2014). She conducted and published four studies about honor killing. Her latest books are “An American Bride in Kabul, which won a National Jewish Book Award and is now in Arabic;“A Family Conspiracy: Honor Killing,” “A Politically Incorrect Feminist.” She is a founding member of Scholars for Peace in the Middle East (SPME).