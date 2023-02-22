A US grand jury probing interference by former US President Donald Trump's campaign in the 2020 election has recommended multiple indictments, the forewoman revealed Tuesday, according to AFP.

Emily Kohrs offered local and national media an insight into the findings of the Georgia grand jury, which has been looking for seven months at whether Trump broke the law, though she did not name targets.

"It is not a short list," Kohrs was quoted as having told several outlets of the people and crimes referenced in the jury's final report. She told MSNBC more than a dozen people were in the crosshairs.

"There are certainly names that you would recognize, yes," she added. "There are names also that you might not recognize."

Prosecutors have spent two years looking into whether Trump and his allies committed crimes in a bid to overturn his defeat in Georgia to Joe Biden by fewer than 12,000 votes.

The known targets include Trump's former attorney Rudy Giuliani and 16 Republican activists who posed as presidential "electors" to sign certificates falsely claiming Trump won in Georgia.

Other Trump allies who were sought for testimony included Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows and lawyer Sidney Powell.

Kohrs would not reveal if Trump was among those recommended for indictment.

A Georgia judge allowed the release last week of three redacted sections from the grand jury's report, revealing that members found no evidence of widespread voter fraud. The released sections did not include specific charging recommendations but revealed that the jury believed witnesses may have lied under oath.

Democratic District Attorney Fani Willis will make the ultimate charging decision after presenting the panel's findings to one of the criminal grand juries regularly empaneled in Georgia's Fulton County, according to AFP.

The investigation was touched off by Trump's January 2, 2021, phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

In a recording of that call, published by the Washington Post, Trump was heard pressuring Raffensperger to “recalculate” the vote count in his state, because, as he says, “I just want to find 11,780 votes.”

During the phone call, Trump tells Raffensperger that, “There’s no way I lost Georgia. There’s no way! We won by hundreds of thousands of votes,” to which Raffensperger responds, “Well, Mr. President, the challenge that you have is, that the data you have is wrong.”

"There's nothing wrong with saying, you know, that you've recalculated," Trump continues. "You should want to have an accurate election - and you're a Republican."