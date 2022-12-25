Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu’s son, Yair Netanyahu, lashed out at the officials involved in the investigations against and prosecution of his father in the Case 1000, Case 2000, and Case 4000 corruption trial.

Speaking with Galei Yisrael Sunday afternoon, Yair Netanyahu accused state prosecutors involved in the cases of treason, and intimated that as traitors they should be given the death penalty.

“The crimes that these senior prosecutors – and people in the police department – committed are each worth five years in prison at a minimum. So that’s already about 10,000 total years in prison for all the crimes these people committed.”

“Then there’s also the fact that there was a vicious attempt to overthrow the government here. They knew they were framing an innocent man, who just so happened to be the prime minister who was elected by the Israeli people.”

“That is tantamount to nullifying the democratic process of the Israeli nation, which is what we call a coup d’état, which is treason.”

“Everyone is welcome to look up the law to see what the punishment is for treason. I’ll give you a hint – it isn’t a jail sentence.”

Later on Sunday, Yair Netanyahu criticized media coverage of his comments, calling the reports “fake news.”

“I still find myself surprised every time by the fake news and character assassination the left-wing media commits against me, despite the fact that I should be used to it by now,” Netanyahu said, denying that he called for violence against prosecutors.

“Anyone who studied reading comprehension in school can easily understand that the purpose of what I said on the radio was to emphasize to listeners the severity of the criminal behavior of the prosecutors who frame [people], according to the Israeli law books.”

“I definitely did not call to hurt anyone.”