The IDF decided on Sunday to ground 11 jets belonging to the Israel Air Force's F-35I Adir fleet, as part of the conclusions after an American F-35B fighter jet crashed in Texas two weeks ago.

The American F-35 Joint Program Office recommended that the IAF ground the aircraft. The findings and information that were received show that the aircraft need a designated examination to rule out a possibility of a reoccurring malfunction in the Israeli fleet.

The IAF will study the findings of the investigation and will recommend the safest way to return the planes to the sky.

Upon crashing the pilot was forced to eject from the aircraft, he was unharmed.