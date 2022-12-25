Police arrested a 16-year-old resident of Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood on Sunday on the suspicion he pushed a dumpster, which hit Miril Dizlovsky, a 40 mother of 11, seriously injuring her, during a riot a week and a half ago.

The suspect was arrested by officers on the street and was taken to a police station for questioning. Police pointed out that they are still investigating the incident and they intend to continue working to bring all of those involved to justice.

Over the past week, police tracked the minor. One day he ran into an ambush by investigators but managed to escape. "Israel Police will continue to work against rioters, lawbreakers, and violent criminals who harm civilians or officers,' the police wrote in their announcement.

As reported, a week and a half ago, Hundreds of haredi activists rioted in Jerusalem and sent a trash container rolling toward a 40-year-old woman. The mother of 11 children, was struck by the container and remains hospitalized in serious condition.