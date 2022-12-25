Eight people were injured after a fire broke out in the Old City of Jerusalem Sunday afternoon.

The blaze was sparked in an apartment building in the Jewish Quarter of the Old City.

Fire fighters were dispatched to combat the blaze, with MDA and United Hatzalah emergency first responders dispatched to the scene to treat the injured.

Paramedics from the two organizations treated a total of eight victims injured in the fire, including six adults and two toddlers.

All six of the victims are listed in light condition.

The six victims suffered from smoke inhalation, and were evacuated to Shaare Zedek Medical Center and Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in the capital.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Chaim Bukachin, who was one of the first responders at the scene, relayed: "Together with other EMS personnel I treated a man, a woman, and three children, who were all in light condition due to suffering from smoke inhalation. Firefighters were active at the scene putting out the blaze. The rest of the residents of the building, many of whom are elderly or children, all managed to exit the smoke-engulfed building safely and quickly. Thus far, no other injuries have been reported."