Now that the Jan 6 House Select Committee has wrapped up its hearings per Donald Trump, the question is…what’s next?

For Trump, yes, but also for Joe Biden.

Is Biden in the clear? All things being equal, that is, once the Republicans take over the House, and start asking questions, eventually the two presidents could be sharing the same cell.

Farfetched, to be sure, but who thought it would ever get this far.

Take your pick as to whether this is comedy or tragedy. Maybe both.

Somebody ought to get busy sketching out a play, a novel, or a movie about a scenario so rich in weird possibilities.

About Trump…the Democrats want him arrested as a common criminal.

That has never happened before throughout American history…although it got close with Nixon and Watergate.

Just imagine a former president, Trump, getting cuffed. Sweet dreams. That is a sight they deliciously desire, and so they’ve referred four charges of criminality against him to the Justice Department. Pretty much the same story in Israel, except that Netanyahu is back with a bang as prime minister, with a mandate to restore the nation to its true destiny; Zion.

About the Committee back here, which was seen by some as a witch-hunt while it was in action, we learn, from the media, that it was “bipartisan.”

Interesting definition of bipartisan when you consider a Committee Hearing made up of nine members…seven of them angry Democrats, and two of them even angrier rogue Republicans…Adam Kinzinger and Liz Chaney…she, the angriest of them all, against Trump. Who cross-examined the many witnesses? Nobody.

It does not matter how you feel about Trump…a stacked deck is a stacked deck and pity the accused man or woman who faces a hanging court.

The Democrat-controlled media danced a jig after each televised hearing, and now, after the final report, they feel “we finally got him.”

So will the Republican-controlled House finally get Biden?

Yes, if Rep Kevin McCarthy gets his way, with Hunter Biden on tap as his first witness…the Laptop from Hell the primary order of business.

How close was Joe in on the action when Hunter raked in all that cash from China, Russia and Ukraine when the two travelled together on Dad’s Air Force Two?

Joe claims he knew nothing about his son’s business.

“We never talked about it,” Joe keeps saying.

“Oh yeah?” as we say in New York.

The New York Post had the goods on those two even before the 2020 Election, but the media made sure to keep it a secret.

Otherwise, Joe might not make it to the top…on the chance that, as vice president, like Spiro Agnew, he was pocketing dirty money.

This does lead to the question which we are not allowed to ask; was the election rigged?

As we say in New York when something is certain…” Fuhgeddaboudit.”

For this we know…30 percent of those who voted for Biden now say they would have voted differently if they had been fully informed.

In other words, Trump would be back in the White House, and Biden would be anathema…if the truth got out, and if the media had not interfered.

Once these Biden hearings get underway, will they be joyfully telecast as were the Trump hearings? ‘

Television likes drama. Television likes ratings. Chances are, though, that they like Biden even more, so they will stymie again…except maybe Fox News.

What’s more, can Republicans match Democrats when it comes to being ferociously contemptuous…keeping in mind not only the Jan 6 Hearings, but also what they did to Brett Kavanaugh, who was savaged in the Senate on his way to the Supreme Court. He did get the job, but only after they were done smearing his good name.

Do Republicans have the bones for this?

Happy New Year.

New York-based bestselling American novelist Jack Engelhard writes regularly for Arutz Sheva.

He wrote the worldwide book-to-movie bestseller “Indecent Proposal,” the authoritative newsroom epic, “The Bathsheba Deadline,” followed by his coming-of-age classics, “The Girls of Cincinnati,” and, the Holocaust-to-Montreal memoir, “Escape from Mount Moriah.” For that and his 1960s epic “The Days of the Bitter End,” contemporaries have hailed him “The last Hemingway, a writer without peer, and the conscience of us all.” Email Jack here.