A survey conducted by Kantor Institute CEO Dudi Hassid and published Sunday morning by Kan News showed that 42% of Israelis believe that Israel will be in a worse situation at the end of the incoming government's four-year term.

Only 29% of respondents said that they believe Israel's situation will be improved in four years' time. The rest stated that they do not know what Israel's situation will be.

Among people who voted for Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu, a surprisingly low 68% were optimistic about the coming four years.

When asked which coalition party had the most impressive achievements in the coalition negotiations, a plurality of 30% said Itamar Ben-Gvir's Otzma Yehudit party.

When asked about the 'Ben-Gvir law,' which places the police under the authority of the National Security Minister, 38% of respondents opposed the law, while 36% supported it. Nearly half of respondents were not satisfied with the makeup of the incoming coalition, compared to 37% who were satisfied with the makeup of the new government.