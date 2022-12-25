The former chairwoman of the Kadima Party, Tzipi Livni, spoke to Channel 12 News and said that she was concerned about the direction in which the emerging coalition is leading the State of Israel.

"The haredim don't want equality. They want the women in the back of the bus. Like them, the Jewish supremacy parties who want annexation and deprivation - and the Prime Minister who is accused of crimes. That's why everyone wants to eliminate the Supreme Court. Because the Supreme Court ruled that women can serve as pilots and that you cannot force a woman to sit in the back of the bus," said Livni.

"I am here tonight not only because the elected government’s worldview is contrary to mine, but also because it decided to simply destroy the entire common foundation on which we exist. In a democratic country, there is equality before the law, and a law in honor of a human being, Aryeh Deri, was already passed this week."

"The majority elected the government, but the concept that the majority can do everything it wants is not democratic," she emphasized. "The majority cannot decide tomorrow that there will be elections every ten years instead of every four. The people cannot decide that the police will be political and that there will be no courts. The majority rules, but there are limits."