The Supreme National Emergency Committee of the Security Prisoners downplayed the inclusion of a law stipulating the death penalty for terrorists in the coalition agreements between Otzma Yehudit and Likud.

In a statement, the committee said that "the Palestinian prisoners were not afraid to die and fall for Allah on the battlefields and they will never fear it (death) in the areas of conflict, inside the prisons and detention centers of the occupation."

"If they (Israel) want it to be an open war, then we are ready for it, and the volcano of freedom will explode in the face of this occupier who has behaved tyrannically," the committee said.

"Oh, our mighty nation. We and you are preparing for a time when, with the help of Allah, the dawn of freedom will inevitably arrive," the statement concluded.

On Thursday evening it was revealed that the coalition agreement between the Otzma Yehudit and Likud parties includes the passage of a law imposing the death penalty for certain terrorists.

The coalition agreement states, "Due to the intensification of acts of terrorism with the intention of harming the State of Israel as the state of the Jewish people, and in order to defeat the threats, the coalition factions will enact, prior to the passage of the budget for 2023, a death penalty law for terrorists."

A death penalty law for terrorists currently exists in military law, and its implementation requires a unanimous majority. Ben Gvir also demanded that this law be amended to allow for the death penalty to be implemented for terrorists with a simple majority.

The defense establishment has opposed the law for years due to the fear that terrorist groups would increase their attacks and attempted kidnappings of soldiers in response.