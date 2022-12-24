The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, the military/terror wing of the Fatah movement, led by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, published a "military announcement" in which it takes responsibility for the shooting attacks against Israeli targets in Judea and Samaria, over the weekend.

According to the announcement, on Friday at 5:30 in the evening "heavy" fire was directed at the Shaked "settlement", and at 7:40 in the evening snipers shot at IDF posts at the Jalame crossing north of Jenin and A'anin roadblock. The announcement goes on to proclaim that the shooting attacks were filmed.

"On Saturday at 3:55 AM heavy fire was directed and explosive devices were thrown at IDF forces near the Jenin refugee camp", the organization added.

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade emphasized the Palestinian people's right to struggle and continue in the way of Jihad and martyrdom to "avenge the pure martyrs and to respond to the crimes of the Zionist enemy who escalate against our people."

According to IDF reports, on Friday night terrorists fired tens of rounds at the village of Shaked in northern Samaria. A few rounds hit a building in the village, and bullets entered the window of a child's room. Miraculously no one was harmed.