The committee of Jordanian prisoners in Israel claims today (Saturday) that the Israel Prison Service management offered Palestinian prisoners with Jordanian citizenship to move to prisons in Jordan, and continue to serve their sentences there.

According to the report in Al-Araby Al-Jadeed newspaper, four prisoners out of 18 with Jordanian citizenship have so far agreed to the Israeli proposal, most of them previously sentenced to life imprisonment.

It was also reported here that one of the prominent names who accepted the offer is Abdullah Barghouti, who was sentenced to 67 life sentences in 2004. According to the report, Barghouti's brother told the newspaper that they learned from a close associate of Barghouti that he agreed to the Israeli offer to move to a Jordanian prison and continue serving his sentence there.