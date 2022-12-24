Outgoing Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked spoke with Israel's Meet the Press on Saturday, "I never left the right, I don't rule out joining the Likud," she said.

"For ten years, I did what I thought was right for the state of Israel, I always stuck with my values. I stayed faithful to right-wing values," Shaked stated.

The Israeli economy is very strong and I hope it stays that way", says the former Yamina head. "One of the people here in the makeup room told me that she wants to leave the country. People are scared of Israel's future, and I say we don't have anywhere else, my son is enlisting in combat service and I'm proud of him."

At the end of the interview, Shaked was asked if at some point the right will forgive her, "I never did anything wrong, I only did good things which I thought were good for the state of Israel," she answered.