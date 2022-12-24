The United States House of Representatives joined the Senate to approve next year's federal budget at a sum of $1.7 trillion.

This year, as in the past, the US will grant Israel a sum of $3.3 billion in defense aid. In addition, as in past years, $500 million will be granted for missile defense, including the Iron Dome, and $72.5 million will be given towards defense against unmanned drones and tunnels. This year an additional $6 million in funding was promised to establish a cyber security grant program.

According to a report by YNet, the US will invest $225 million into humanitarian aid and development in Gaza, Judea, and Samaria. This is an addition of $6 million compared to last year and $40 million more than President Biden's original budget request. For the third year, $50 million will be granted for the advancement of an Israeli-Palestinian peace agreement, through a fund commemorated to the memory of late representative Nita Lowey. In addition, the US will continue its official policy of condemning the payments that it transfers to the PA for the families of terrorists.