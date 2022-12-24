IDF Soldiers in Samaria
IDF Soldiers in Samaria IDF Spokesperson

Terrorists fired multiple shots at the village of Shaked in Samaria on Friday evening. One round hit one of the village's buildings. IDF forces searched the area for the shooters.

A short time later, Palestinian Islamic Jihad's Jenin decision accepted responsibility for the shooting: "Our fighters shot rounds at the settlement of Shaked at 5:30 PM," the terror organization stated.

This is the third time in the past two months that the community was shot at. Last month terrorists from the village of Tura al-A'rabiah shot at one of the houses in the community, and miraculously no one was injured. Two months ago, shots were fired at the community.