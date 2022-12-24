Terrorists fired multiple shots at the village of Shaked in Samaria on Friday evening. One round hit one of the village's buildings. IDF forces searched the area for the shooters.

A short time later, Palestinian Islamic Jihad's Jenin decision accepted responsibility for the shooting: "Our fighters shot rounds at the settlement of Shaked at 5:30 PM," the terror organization stated.

This is the third time in the past two months that the community was shot at. Last month terrorists from the village of Tura al-A'rabiah shot at one of the houses in the community, and miraculously no one was injured. Two months ago, shots were fired at the community.