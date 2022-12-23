An ice menorah in Manhattan’s Upper East Side (UES) was smashed to pieces on Wednesday night in what appeared to be antisemitic vandalism.

The Chabad Israel Center’s ice carved menorah sat at the intersection of East 93rd Street and 2nd Avenue. Before and after photos show the sidewalk menorah completely destroyed.

Rabbi Uriel Vigler, who leads the Chabad Israel Center, said in a statement that the menorah destruction was a targeted attack.

“This was definitely a malicious and intentional act. The ice was smashed from both sides,” Rabbi Vigler said. “Also on Sukkot we faced this kind hate when our sukkah was vandalized. On Hanukkah Jews light the menorah purposely at night time in order to spread light, because just of bit of light dispels the darkness.”

“The forces of hatred will never be victorious! Even though we no longer have this ice menorah we still plan to light the 5th night tonight and pray that light will win over darkness like it alway has for the Jewish people,” he added.

The incident was condemned by several Jewish advocacy organizations.

“[We] are very sad to learn that the beautiful UES ice menorah, on 93rd & Second Avenue was vandalized and completely destroyed during the last night,” the Jews of NY Twitter account posted.

StopAntisemitism said on Instagram that it was “truly heartbreaking to see this Chabad brutalized by antisemitism yet once again.”

They called on New York City Mayor Eric Adams to work with the NYPD and the Manhattan district attorney to ensure whoever was behind the incident is charged.

“We hope [Mayor Adams] and [the NYPD] apprehend whomever is responsible and prosecute to the fullest extent of the law. Enough is enough!” they said.

