A state of emergency was declared at Ben Gurion International Airport Friday afternoon in anticipation of the landing of an N405LL Hawker type executive plane.

After the plane took off from Dubai, a tire was found on the runway. There were five people reported onboard the plane.

Authorities reported just after 1:00 p.m. that the aircraft landed safely at Ben Gurion International Airport, ending the state of emergency.

Fighter jets were dispatched prior to the landing, with the pilots visually inspecting the Hawker aircraft's landing gear, which were found to be intact.