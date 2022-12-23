The Sovereignty Movement on Friday welcomed the coalition agreements promoting the process of applying Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria as another level in the realization of the Zionist vision.

“The opportunity for great historical merit is opening for the leaders of the agreements between the Likud and the Religious Zionist Party and their partner factions to advance the State of Israel and the People of Israel toward the realization of the dream of generations, Israeli sovereignty over the cradle of the Jewish People’s birthplace, Judea and Samaria, say the co-chairwomen of the movement, Yehudit Katsover and Nadia Matar.

According to them, it is evident that the coalition agreement seeks to implement in practice the will of the great majority of the people in Israel as was expressed by the results of the elections.

“The incoming Prime Minister and his designated ministers will have to deal with a complex situation, with attacks, from home and from abroad, when foreign interest groups join forces with leftist bodies at the center of influence in the media, academia and the judicial system, seeking to weaken the government’s power and spread imaginary threats, but Mr. Netanyahu and his ministers must remember that by promoting the steps of sovereignty, they are expressing their faithfulness to the will of the people in Israel who have clearly stated: Yes to sovereignty, no to a Palestinian state. With these steps, the Israeli government will restore the State of Israel to the path of Zionism – building, development and strengthening the Jewish people in the Land of Israel."

"Our movement will support every step of sovereignty over the Land of Israel in every way and will back and encourage the decision makers in the incoming government.”