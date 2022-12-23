To view all the Torah Lessons, Click Here
Parashat Mikeitz
Presented By: Rav Mordechai Gershon
Written by: Nir Shaul
The Midrash says:
"Everything that happened to Yoseph happened to Zion"
Question
What is the connection between Yoseph and Zion?
Answers
1. Yoseph and Zion each has a role in connection with Am Yisrael: Yoseph as the sustainer; Zion as the leader of Israel thru Torah.
2. Yoseph loved Eretz Yisrael which created a special closeness and similarity between them.
Presented By: Avrum Leeder
Written by: Yaakov Karmon
The Midrash says that G-d acquired:
the Nation of Israel the Land of Israel the Beit Hamikdash (Holy Temple) the Torah
Question
Why does the Midrash specify these four as Divine acquisitions,
when G-d's glory fills the entire world and He is the "Owner" of everything?
Answer
Everything is God’s, but these four are ones that clearly reveal His presence in the world.
