Ingredients:

8 to 10 boneless chicken thighs, skin on (capons)

1 cup rice

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon ground turmeric

1 and 1/2 cups water

1 package peeled and cooked chestnuts, such as Tuscanini

2 cloves garlic, minced or 2 cubes Gefen Frozen Garlic

1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped, plus additional for garnish

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon cumin

1/4 cup Heaven & Earth Date Syrup or or other silan, divided

Prepare the Rice Stuffed Silan Capons:

Wash the rice under cold water until the liquid runs clear. Add the rinsed rice, one tablespoon oil, the salt, black pepper, turmeric, and one and a half cups water to a pot or a rice cooker. Cook according to package instructions.

Finely chop the chestnuts and add to a large bowl with the cooked rice. Add in the minced garlic, parsley, garlic powder, onion powder, cumin, one tablespoon oil, and one tablespoon silan. Toss until well combined.

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.

Lay the chicken skin side down and fill the center with the rice mixture. Roll up the chicken and gently place it in a pan with the seam down. Brush the chicken with the rest of the olive oil. You can also add some more garlic powder and onion powder.

Cover the pan and bake at 375 degrees for an hour. Uncover and brush the tops with the rest of the silan. Bake uncovered for an additional 30 minutes. Garnish with fresh parsley.

Sponsored by Heaven and Earth

Courtesy of Kosher.com